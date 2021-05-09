Karan Johar's twins Roohi & Yash call his mum Hiroo Johar 'baby sunshine' in super sweet Mother's Day video

Instead of a proper, rehearsed wish, Karan Johar shared a super candid and adorable video of Yash and Roohi wishing Hiroo Johar a Happy Mother's Day.

As Indians across the country mark and celebrate Mother's Day, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to share some heartwarming wishes. One of them was who took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi. However, instead of a proper, rehearsed wish, Karan shared a super candid and adorable video of Yash and Roohi wishing Hiroo Johar a Happy Mother's Day.

In the video, which is being recorded by Hiroo, she can be heard instructing Roohi and Yash what to say for their Mother's Day wish. While she instructs them that she will say 'You are my sunshine', Roohi ends up saying it. Sharing the hilarious yet cute video, Karan captioned it, "The BTS ( behind the scenes ) of our #mothersday wish! FYI.... they mean every word ( even though once in a While they have to be nudged to say it) a huge shout out to my mother @hiroojohar who is the the wind beneath my wings... my rock solid co parent .... my boss and my reality check !! I love you mom! You are my sunshine."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Mother's Day by sharing the first photo of her newborn son with millions of her fans. The photo took social media by storm as Taimur adorably held his younger brother. Click the link below to see Taimur and his brother's photo.

