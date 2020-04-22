Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi show their vocal skills while playing guitar amid lockdown; WATCH

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar shares an adorable and funny video of his kids Yash and Roohi showing off their vocal skills.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, many citizens are getting a chance to spend quality time with their families. Filmmaker is busy enjoying this break with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. In fact, KJo has also been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account. He bid goodbye a couple of days back and thereby put an end to the series, Lockdown with the Johars. But the filmmaker is now back with season 2 of the series.

Recently, the filmmaker shared an adorable and funny video of his kids Yash and Roohi showing off their vocal skills to the viewers. The video starts with Karan introducing his kids as ' the most talented kids in the house Yash and Roohi' and he turns the camera towards the cute munchkins who are sitting on a sofa with a big guitar on their lap. Trying to play the guitar, Yash and Roohi show their talent with much dedication. The director stops them in the middle and tells them to sing something more melodious and the cute kids start singing giving some cute expressions. Karan ends the video by saying 'this is not good for anyone's sensibilities, Toodles'. But the most adorable thing in the video is Roohi saying Toodles at the end of the video while singing.

(Also Read: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn diet police for father as they relish burgers; Watch VIDEO)

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

Check out the video here:



Meanwhile, after turning fashion critics for Karan, Yash and Roohi recently turned diet police for their father while they all ate burgers. Infact, Yash went on to call him fat but Karan said that they are only healthy. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "My diet police betu boy, Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2".

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×