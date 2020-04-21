Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn diet police for father as they relish burgers; Watch VIDEO

Karan Johar's season 2 of Lockdown with the Johars along with Roohi and Yash has drawn our attention all over again. Check out this video right here.

made the most of his time in lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare as he decided to turn entertainer for all of us with these videos he has been sharing. He bid goodbye a couple of days back and thereby put an end to the series, Lockdown with the Johars. These videos feature his twins Yash and Roohi along with his mother Hiroo Johar and it was all about the kids giving away there opinion on his clothes, his singing, and so many other things for that matter.

We all remember how in one of the videos, the twins in fact, in one of them, the duo went on to body shame Karan and it was sort of hilarious. And this time around, they have turned diet police for their father while they all ate burgers. And in the video, Yash went on to call him fat but Karan said that they are only healthy. Roohi, however, seem to have nothing to say about the video. Karan wrote, "My diet police betu boy, Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2"

Check out the season 2 of Karan Johar's series right here:

(ALSO READ: Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are back, mock dad's designer kurta in hilarious video; WATCH)

Meanwhile, a lot of people also went on to comment on the video and Manish Malhotra had the sweetest of all things to say. He wrote how he must eat that burger after all since he needs it and well, what are best friends for after all?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×