Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's bedroom is as adorable as they are; SEE INSIDE PHOTOS

Karan Johar shared some inside pictures of the adorable bedroom that his kids inhabit. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

often shares pictures from his professional and personal life. On an Instagram live session, he recently shared a few pictures of the bedroom where his twin children, Yash and Roohi live. The pictures are adorable and the space has been designed perfectly in consideration of a child’s mindset. The gorgeous room has several toys and it is full of colors just as the kid’s room pleases best. The nursery of the kids is designed by . Karan Johar in 2017 took to Twitter and praised Gauri for her calm and tranquil work. He wrote, “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care…. Its my paradise!! Love you gauri..”.

Karan Johar is returning to the director’s chair on the work front with the announcement of his latest film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film is led by superstars and . Both the actors were also an integral part of the mega ensemble called ‘Takht’, which Karan announced as his next directorial venture though the progress report on the mega venture is unclear. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veteran legends including Dharmendra, , and Shabana Azmi. According to the reports, Dharmendra will be romancing Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the film.

Karan Johar indulged in a cryptic talk recently with the team of his forthcoming production venture Shershaah which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the leading parts. The team of the film will be coming up with a major announcement in relation to the project on 15 July.

