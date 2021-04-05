Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi team up Alia Bhatt's gifts with 'dada's shoes' and turn into cute baby posers

Karan Johar recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of his twins Yash and Roohi posing in matching outfits gifted by Alia Bhatt. Take a look.

Speak of the most adorable munchkins of B-Town and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning ’s twins Yash and Roohi. KJo often shares their cute photos on social media. Right from giving a glimpse of Yash and Roohi’s playful moments to dropping their pictures from the festivities, the ace filmmaker often sends the internet into a meltdown. To note, KJo’s little munchkins also share a great rapport with their father’s friend . And, the director’s recent social media post proves the same.

Recently, the Gully Boy actress has sent a gift to Yash and Roohi and the little ones are loving it. KJo took to his Instagram handle to show the excitement of his kids and shared a series of photos wherein they can be seen twinning in matching outfits gifted by Alia. Yash and Roohi teamed up their outfits with dad’s stylish shoes and caps. The two looked super cute posing together for the camera. Sharing the photos, the filmmaker wrote, “In dada’s shoes already! My baby posers!! #lockdownwiththejohars pic courtesy @len5bm also thank you @aliaabhatt.” The little kids are receiving much love from Karan’s B-Town friends. While commented, “Adorable,” Farah Khan said, “They r rocking it!!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s Instagram post below:

Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Cuteness.” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Seema Khan, on the other hand, said, “Tooo cute.”

On the work front, Karan will be donning his director’s hat for the multi starrer period drama Takht that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also recently confirmed that Sanjay Kapur's daughter Shanaya will be launched under his production house.

