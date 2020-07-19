Karan Johar's video on Kangana Ranaut 'playing woman card' resurfaces after actress' jaw dropping interview

During her latest interview, Kangana Ranaut spoke about how Karan Johar had appeared for a talk at the London School Of Economics and said that the actress should consider leaving the film industry.

does not mince words when she gives an interview. The 'Queen' actress gave one such interview on Saturday evening to Republic TV and spoke about a plethora of issues surrounding Bollywood or 'movie mafia' as she calls it. The actress unapologetically spoke about how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was sidelined by the industry bigwigs, his 'evil' contracts with Yash Raj Films as well as and Aditya Chopra.

During the hour-long interview, Kangana also revealed how Karan Johar had appeared for a talk at the London School Of Economics and said that the actress should consider leaving the film industry if nepotism bothers her so much. For the uninitiated, KJo's appearance at LSE was shortly after his episode of Koffee With Karan starring Kangana and had aired in which the actress had called the filmmaker 'flag bearer of nepotism'.

After two years he (Sushant Singh Rajput) gave a hit with MS Dhoni, now Aditya Chopra doesn't work with him. But his best friend, childhood friend Karan Johar comes into the picture. Very strategically he hires him and then he shoots for this film for 3 years and then he (Karan) declares to the world 'Such a flop star, I can't sell the film to exhibitors'. I want to know after a blockbuster like Dhoni, how does Karan Johar not have a buyer for a film called 'Drive'. How does that work? Kangana Ranaut

On Saturday, after Kangana's explosive interview aired, Karan's old video from LSE surfaced in which he can be heard saying, "Am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card. You cannot be a victim at all times who has a sad story to tell about how you've been terrorised by the bad world of the industry. Leave it. Who's forcing you on a gunpoint to be here in the movies? Leave. Do something else."

The video was shared widely by netizens. One user wrote, "This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit." Apart from speaking about Kangana, Karan Johar had also explained his stand on nepotism back then.

