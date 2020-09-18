Karan Johar's viral party video under NCB scanner now as probe agency takes up Manjinder Sirsa's complaint

As per reports, the drug probe agency has sent Karan Johar's party video to a forensic lab to check for authenticity. Read on to know more.

's viral 2019 party video seems to have landed the filmmaker and those present at the party in troubled waters as the video is now under the scanner of Narcotics Control Bureau. Following up on the complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the NCB has taken cognisance of it and has asked its Mumbai unit to look into it. Sirsa, who has alleged that drugs were involved at Karan Johar's party last year, also recently met NCB DG Rakesh Asthana in regards to the same.

According to a report in Times Now, NCB has sent the video to a forensic lab to check its authenticity and no criminal case has been filed so far. The report revealed that if the video appears to be genuine, the NCB will move forward with the case.

On Tuesday, Sirsa had tweeted images of his formal complaint, saying, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

On Thursday, Sirsa also took a dig at Karan Johar as he tweeted, "Soon @karanjohar will have “Koffee with NCB “ where the deepest and darkest secrets of “Koke with Karan” will be uncovered @KanganaTeam @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @vickykaushal09."

The party video under scanner involves , Shakun Batra, , , , , Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and among others. Sirsa also revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police last year as well but it wasn't taken into consideration.

