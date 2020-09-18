  1. Home
Karan Johar's viral party video under NCB scanner now as probe agency takes up Manjinder Sirsa's complaint

As per reports, the drug probe agency has sent Karan Johar's party video to a forensic lab to check for authenticity. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
Karan Johar's viral 2019 party video seems to have landed the filmmaker and those present at the party in troubled waters as the video is now under the scanner of Narcotics Control Bureau. Following up on the complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the NCB has taken cognisance of it and has asked its Mumbai unit to look into it. Sirsa, who has alleged that drugs were involved at Karan Johar's party last year, also recently met NCB DG Rakesh Asthana in regards to the same.  

According to a report in Times Now, NCB has sent the video to a forensic lab to check its authenticity and no criminal case has been filed so far. The report revealed that if the video appears to be genuine, the NCB will move forward with the case. 

On Tuesday, Sirsa had tweeted images of his formal complaint, saying, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"  

On Thursday, Sirsa also took a dig at Karan Johar as he tweeted, "Soon @karanjohar will have “Koffee with NCB “ where the  deepest and darkest secrets of “Koke with Karan” will be uncovered @KanganaTeam @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @vickykaushal09."

The party video under scanner involves Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor among others. Sirsa also revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police last year as well but it wasn't taken into consideration.  

ALSO READ: Manjinder Singh Sirsa says he got no response from Mumbai Police post complaint against B town celebs: Report

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Roses are red violets are blue, let’s go to jail, me and you!!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

All the stupid paparazzi should stop taking bollywood actors ka photo.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

alleged drug party? from a year ago? where video shows a brown paper package? ...what a wise waste of time.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Kokain with Karan....la la la la la la powered by NCB

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Ayan was seen hiding a package other person was hiding a package and most of them were stoned.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Welcome to drugs with NCB

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Stop the fu@#%ing witch hunt focus on the current problems, we are losing closeones in covid. Why are we getting digressed.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Karmastra.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Brothers and sisters please no one did anything no one took drugs then let the investigation happen. Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal kept quiet that means they are up and ready for any test.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Karan Johar (PV please post) 1) Every action has a reaction 2) You are not entitled to make or break talent 3) You cant buy your way in from cartel money 4) you cant work in Jund you should 1) bring in talents 2) be responsible adult when you speak and run a show 3) Proper HR 4) equal pay 5) RESPEST RESPECT RESECT people Be nice to people so we all create healty environment and another Sushant does-not happen. use your power for good.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Wise to say this. Also. The higher the climb the harder the fall. Even if the video is inncoent playful scan it shows near fatal lapse of judgment on Karan Johar, that everyone will love seeing celebs high and they are all in his divine grasp. Stupid.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

That was a staged funny video. Do anyone really think that these people release a video of them doing drugs. Vicky probably did not want his parents see him smoking. Some are giddy from alcohol. NCB better use their time somewhere else.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

what kind of joke is this and why? Entire India knows that these people do drugs so joke is on them. What is appalling is Maha police didn't take any action. Pay back time baby!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Kangana is commenting here in high spirits.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

She has more good things to do taking the sun ! Get lost !

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Karan & his big elite gang are sure into drugs as his best friend got caught at Berlin airport. But, this particular video doesn't prove intake of drugs & Karan is not that dumb to shoot & release in public domain

Anonymous 12 hours ago

IN many ways, Karan deserves it. He will come out of it but he derserves it. He wanted to show off and Karna biting his *s. Be simple

Anonymous 12 hours ago

These politicians are rubbish. I never thought I would say this. Coz I hate congress but Indian has become regressive under modi! NCB is clutching at straws! This is a staged funny video some people might be drunk. Leave them alone! Losers.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

so it's progressive to take drugs, exploit people, lots of other dirty bullywood business?

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Why would Kjo put a video of all taking drugs, its simple, they all may be taking drugs but not in that video, they look drunk, one can clearly see that. Other than that there is nothing more.. That video proves nothing, its just a waste of everyone’s time. Anyway as this has complained they have to look in to the matter but i am so sure nothing will come out.. all these people have connections and nothing is happening even if they are all involved in all these kind of activities.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Can we send him to Pakistan to reunite with his love Fawad?

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Yes plzzzzz can we really do that?and oh yah send sonam too with him

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Take away Kjo. That will be the end of mouse face menace too.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Blaze it up for Karan Johar- Farhan Akhtar.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Rhea's cousin spotted posting frustating long comment.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham part 2 announced- Karan Johar. I am very excited- Jaya Bachchan.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

THEY STILL HAVE THE SAME THALI.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Yup new name for Karan show “ Dope with Karan “ !! Yay all Bullywood excited especially his muse deepu the depressed queen ,, n Malaika the half covered lady !

Anonymous 13 hours ago

No one is beyond the boundaries of law! If the likes of Hollywood movie mafia (Harvey Weinstein) can be brought to justice - then so can the criminals of Bollywood!!

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Good - needs to be investigated.. Josh guy looks high AF

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Pakis and Kangressi crying below...LOL

Anonymous 15 hours ago

That video was of a normal party where drinking was happening. Can't this man understand. These mad ppl misunderstood flash as Drug powder. Lol. Iq is dead. Post it pinkvilla.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

It takes courage to stand up for wrong. Stop Shrugging things under carpet. If any misdeed is done in that party it will surface else all good. Why are we defending them. Let the law of land take its own course.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

If it is so, then why were they NOT like the celebrities we've always known them to be?? Where is the glamour?? What happened all of a sudden. Why is every one looking right into the camera like they are looking at it for the first time ever. Aren't they supposed to be the best actors and actresses we all admire? The truth is when you do a drug like that nothing can stop you from being yourself. Then it really doesn't matter if its a camera or whether You making a movie.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Read my comment again carefully idiot.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Drugs can be your normal but it is not.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

You just proved your own point dimwit!!!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

No worries at all pv will post it’s full on In support f the bully wood intellectuals...kjo,Sonam n all anything against kangana n it will b posted

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Rip bollydawood!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Victrina shipper to suicide.Kalwa is druggist.:’(

Anonymous 15 hours ago

So NCB taking direct orders from BJP and not even hiding it now

Anonymous 15 hours ago

so what's wrong in that. Prime Minister is from BJP, of not from him then terese lena chahiye CHARSI

Anonymous 15 hours ago

anything else?

Anonymous 15 hours ago

So from now on, be careful when you party, or Gabbar BJP will come and sue you

Anonymous 15 hours ago

THis is getting ridicilous! BJP is turning India into its private country

Anonymous 15 hours ago

truly said....whats wrong with people who are supporting drugs...morons

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Doin for safety of Your kid who don’t become druggie and ruined their futures. If dont have kid you won’t understand if you have kid still dont understand then I dont know what to tell you. Time will make you understand.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Nail someone, anyone, any how.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Stop this circus already.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe & submit reports. But all will come up with nothing against Rhea or the rest. As there is indeed nothing. There is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. Except that according to NCB, Rhea & the rest procured drugs for SSR. Ergo he is the user, and that makes him the prime accused. If he was alive, he would be the first one to go to jail. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs & people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. BJP is using SSR's death, his family & Kangana as tools for political gain. Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all & atleast gave him some dignity in death. Until the family came out after 40 days to demand money & somehow convict her. More importantly, his family hid his mental illness & a sister illegally prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. The investigation & opinion has turned into a lynch fest for Rhea & the rest. India loves mob justice. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban & are incapable of thinking with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from the free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, unemployment , farmers & the migrant crisis. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

India has woken up from being the sheeple they were under Khangress rule! For 70 years they bled the country dry with their minority and dynasty politics, pappu the current mama's boy is a charsi through and through, a frequent visitor to Thailand, have you seen how haggard he looks lately? India will never vote for them again if we are smart! PV post!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

YES EVERY ONE KNOWS WHAT A CUNNING GOLD DIGGER RHEA IS, EVIL WOMAN.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

RHEA WAS BIYING DRUGS IN 2017 SHE DID NOT ONOW SUSHANT THAT TIME. RHEA IS TRAINED BY MAHESH BHATT HE GAVE DRUGS TO PRAVEEN BABI STOLE HER MONEY AND SHE WAS KILLED.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Again this rubbish ...criminal Rhea toh yah I kahegi na ..ki j bought it for him ..Bollywood is full of dimwits like taaaapppseeer..pv post

Anonymous 15 hours ago

you seem to know more than the central agencies! nice!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Okay,go to sleep now!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Kjo needs to come out of hiding to explain/defend this.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Malaika Arora is just filthy.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

He will not because honestly it’s not only alcohol but drug also just watch again the video ans stop at Malika Arora after come back to comment !

