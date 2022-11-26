Karan Kundrra gets emotional as Tejasswi Prakash surprises him at the airport, gives her a peck on cheek
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are amongst the most popular celebrity couples in the Hindi television industry. Today, they shared an adorable moment with each other which you shouldn’t miss.
One of the most cutest and adorable pairs in tinsel town, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn. From exuding love for each other in the public domain to dropping super-adorable photos together on their social media handles, TejRan fans are going crazy with their every move and they are loving their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen.
Karan Kundrra gets emotional as Tejasswi Prakash surprises her at the airport
In the latest development, Karan Kundrra was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport from an undisclosed location. And guess who arrived to pick him up at the airport? It is none other than his sweet girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. They both got emotional meeting each other after a long gap of time.
They both never shy away from pouring love for each other —and to prove this, Karan today gave an adorable kiss on his lady love’s cheek that has taken the internet by storm. Have a look.
Are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash planning to settle down in Dubai soon?
Recently, the stunning couple grabbed headlines after some new reports suggested that the couple has bought a mansion in Dubai and plans to settle there soon. Some news reports are also speculating that the couple plans to tie the knot by the end of this year.
Bigg Boss 15
For the unaware, Tejasswi Prakash won the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 15, and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up on this show. This show is hosted by popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
Also Read: Naagin 6 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha's daughter to turn into a shape-shifting serpent after 21 years