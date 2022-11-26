Karan Kundrra gets emotional as Tejasswi Prakash surprises him at the airport, gives her a peck on cheek

One of the most cutest and adorable pairs in tinsel town, Karan Kundrra , and Tejasswi Prakash are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn. From exuding love for each other in the public domain to dropping super-adorable photos together on their social media handles, TejRan fans are going crazy with their every move and they are loving their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen.

In the latest development, Karan Kundrra was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport from an undisclosed location. And guess who arrived to pick him up at the airport? It is none other than his sweet girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. They both got emotional meeting each other after a long gap of time.

They both never shy away from pouring love for each other —and to prove this, Karan today gave an adorable kiss on his lady love’s cheek that has taken the internet by storm. Have a look.