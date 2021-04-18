Karan Kundrra OPENS up on break up with Anusha Dandekar: 'I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet'

In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra has opened up for the first time about the breakup and cheating allegations levelled against him by Anusha Dandekar. Here’s what he has said.

Months after partying ways with his long-time girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, actor Karan Kundra has finally opened up about the breakup and cheating allegations levelled against him. In a recent interview with ETimes, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor said he has remained silent about the split "out of respect" and he would "like to keep it that way." He also mentioned that he hasn't "recovered" from the break-up yet and is still single.

ETimes quoted the actor as saying, “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that's not me. What she shared was her perspective. Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don't know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years.”

Adding to this, Karan said he has learned a lot from Anusha, and that he has a lot of respect for her and her family. He questioned how is it that the allegations are being levelled against him when there is a development on his professional front. The handsome star also asked 'why hasn’t any other person, who he has been in a relationship with, ever accused him of something as serious as this.'

“I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it's hard to get into a relationship at the moment,” Karan further said.

While talking about the cheating allegations levelled against him by Anusha, the Dil Hi Toh Hai said told “if he didn't matter to her, she wouldn't have done it. Anger is also an expression of love.”

“Just because I haven't said anything, doesn't mean that I am not affected. She may have moved on, but I have not,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Karan and Anusha parted ways last year on a bitter note.

ETimes

