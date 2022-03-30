Karan Kundrra opts for an eccentric airport look and turns heads; PICS

Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous TV personalities. Recently, he gained a humongous fanbase after his stint at Bigg Boss 15 where he landed as the second runner up and also found the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash. Currently, the actor often makes the headlines with his cute and romantic moments with his girlfriend Tejasswi, who is now leading the mega-successful television show Naagin 6. Just a while ago, we spotted Karan at the airport and mind you, he looked fine!

In the pictures, Karan absolutely turned heads with his unique styling and eccentric look. His hip look suited him just too well. He wore a bright yellow tee with comfy blue pants - perfect choice for an airport look! His look was complete with his super fashionable jacket. His multicoloured, striped jacket made his look all the more fascinating. What’s more, even his shoes were matched with the multicoloured hues of his jacket. In short, Karan looked dashing. He also smartly posed for the shutterbugs and gave them a thumbs up. Boys take your fashion tips from sir Karan!

Meanwhile, talking about Karan and Tejasswi, the duo often puts up cute content on Instagram Just earlier on Tuesday, Tejasswi shared a video in which she was seen standing close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She lip-synced on a popular Instagram trend. She says, “B** come and go bro but you know I stay.” Karan Kundrra commented on the post, “Oh I know baby.. I know”.

