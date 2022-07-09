Karan Malhotra on Shamshera's viral dialogue 'Teri Maa Ka Mukut': It wasn’t originally in the script

Shamshera is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. A few days back, the trailer of the film was released and ever since Sanjay mouthed dialogue ‘Teri Maa Ka Mukut’ it has become viral on the internet. Currently, it has become the most trending dialogue of the year. Now, the director of the film Karan Malhotra talked about the dialogue and revealed that it wasn’t originally part of the script.

Karan said that he never imagined the dialogue ‘Teri Maa Ka Mukut’ would become such a craze and from the day Shamshera' trailer was released, it has been trending. Recalling the moment, he said that he still remembers the day he was shooting with Sanjay and it was an impromptu decision to add the dialogue at that moment. Further, he added: "Sanjay Sir looked so mischievous, keeping his arm around that officer - I whispered in his ears. I said sir, when you look at him, say Queen crown and repeat in Hindi, ‘Teri maa ka mukut’. He laughed at that point and said the line with such brilliance. The moment I said cut, he walked up to me and said, ‘Karan, remember this dialogue is going to kill it, everyone is going to master this dialogue, it’s going to be a superhit’, I remember Sanjay Sir saying this to me and that's exactly what's happening.”

Further, Sanjay said that the most famous lines in the movies are all impromptu and that is something he has always believed in. "We were on set shooting, between Karan and I, we knew how we are seeing it play out. We did exactly that - took it and had fun with it. There’s irreverence in it and it’s such a mischievous line, but Shuddh Singh says it with a certain candour. I am glad people are loving the line and there’s so much more of this in the film.” Produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

