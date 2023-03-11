Karan Razdan REVEALS Satish Kaushik wanted to make Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan: 'He didn't talk much...'

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. He revealed that Satish felt uneasy at night and he asked his driver to take him to the hospital. While he was on the way, he suffered a heart attack. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked and saddened. His fans, friends and colleagues have been mourning his loss. Recently, in an interview filmmaker Karan Razdan revealed that Satish wanted to make Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan.

Satish Kaushik wanted to make Tere Naam 2

In an interview with Times of India, actor-filmmaker Karan Razdan said ‘In his heart, Satish always wanted to make Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan. He didn't talk much about it but he used to praise Salman a lot, because he had helped Satish a lot even during the making of Kaagaz.’ He further revealed that Satish was planning to do a film with Amitabh Bachchan as well. He said ‘I think he was planning a film with Amitabh Bachchan, at least that is what was there in his head. He was planning a film with Neena Gupta, which later he scrapped because of the political atmosphere. He told me that he was planning something big with Amitji. I don't know what stage it had reached though. He spoke a bit about Amitji's film to me in the past few months. But I could not ask him at what stage his plan had reached.’

Satish Kaushik’s last rites

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's last rites were performed in Mumbai. Several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Shah, Ishaan Khatter and more were seen attending the funeral. Satish Kaushik was last seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city. He even shared happy pictures from the party with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and other celebs.

