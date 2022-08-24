Karan Singh Grover is in awe of wife Bipasha Basu’s pregnancy journey, calls her ‘miracle of a woman’; PIC

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child together. Recently, Pinkvilla broke the news that the popular couple is expecting their first baby together. Soon after, Bipasha and Karan took to their social media spaces and announced the wonderful news to their fans, followers, and friends. Netizens showered them with love and sent them congratulatory texts as well. Now, a few moments back, Karan took to his Instagram space and penned a long note as he expressed his joy and his awe of Bipasha. Take a look.

Karan Singh Grover showers love on pregnant Bipasha Basu

A few moments back, Karan shared a photo featuring himself with Bipasha, who adorably flaunted her baby bump. The parents to be twinned in pretty black clothes as well. Sharing this sweet photograph, Karan wrote a heartfelt note expressing his feelings.

Karan started the note saying that the feeling of joy is familiar, but he has not brought it to surface, faering that he might explode into fireworks of joy. He further wrote, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite , unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time?”

Karan further added that he constantly tries to be better and make things better. “I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating a life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. #parentstobe #monkeylove,” he said.

Bipasha took to the comments section and left a slew of red heart emojis.

