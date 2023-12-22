Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu are excited about Devi’s first haircut; former’s happy dance moves steal show

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying the blissful phase of their life with their little munchkin, Devi Basu Singh Grover. From going on vacations together to documenting favorite memories on social media to several public appearances, the family effortlessly spread their sweet charm.

Now, most recently, the proud mom and dad, Bipasha and Karan, were spotted as they were all set to get their little one her first haircut.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrive for Devi's first haircut

Today, on December 22, a while back, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted in the city as they geared up for their little munchkin, Devi Basu Singh Grover's first haircut. Though both of them were quite happy, the doting father seemed all the more enthusiastic about his daughter's haircut as he showed his exciting, happy dance moves.

In the video, the couple acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and also posed for them.

Take a look:

In a pap video, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress was seen carrying a neon green coordinated set, stylish black eyewear paired with sandals, and an open hairdo with a center partition. On the other hand, the Fighter actor kept it casual as he was seen sporting a black look with a black t-shirt, cargo denim, and white sneakers. In addition to this, adding a touch of style carried stylish eyewear.

The little kiddo, Devi, looked aww-so-cute in a pink dress with a matching hairband and shoes with a soft toy in her hand.

Internet react to the post

The post attracted several cute reactions from the fans as well. A fan wrote, "Very good name for baby (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)," and another fan commented, "Stay Blessed".

In addition to this, several fans dropped red hearts and eye emojis in the comments section.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's work front

While Bipasha Basu is currently on acting hiatus, Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his next highly anticipated, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, along with Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

In the film, Karan will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. The much-buzzed movie is all set to hit the theaters next year on Republic Day's Eve on January 24, 2024.

