Karan Singh Grover can’t stop himself from falling in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu; Shares PIC
Bipasha Basu announced in August this year that she is expecting her first child.
Bipasha Basu has been in the news ever since she announced her pregnancy. The actress and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover are equally excited to welcome their bundle of joy. They have been sharing updates about this new journey. Keeping with the trend, Karan shared a picture of his wife and said that he just cannot stop himself from falling in love with her. This will be the couple's first child and they are all set for the baby's arrival.
In the picture shared by Karan, Bipasha is seen wearing a yellow dress and relaxing on the couch. The same picture was shared by the actress herself on her social handle and she wrote, “#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby.” It is worth mentioning here that the couple had organised a baby shower. Bipasha looked extremely beautiful and glowed in a powder pink high-slit dress. Her makeup was kept minimal and she half-tied her hair.
When the actress announced her pregnancy
Bipasha's announcement note read, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”
Take a look here:
Bipasha and Karan's love story:
The couple met during the shooting of their Alone and got married in April 2016. They have also co-starred in the web series Dangerous.
