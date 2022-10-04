Karan Singh Grover can’t stop himself from falling in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu; Shares PIC

Bipasha Basu has been in the news ever since she announced her pregnancy. The actress and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover are equally excited to welcome their bundle of joy. They have been sharing updates about this new journey. Keeping with the trend, Karan shared a picture of his wife and said that he just cannot stop himself from falling in love with her. This will be the couple's first child and they are all set for the baby's arrival.

In the picture shared by Karan, Bipasha is seen wearing a yellow dress and relaxing on the couch. The same picture was shared by the actress herself on her social handle and she wrote, “#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby.” It is worth mentioning here that the couple had organised a baby shower. Bipasha looked extremely beautiful and glowed in a powder pink high-slit dress. Her makeup was kept minimal and she half-tied her hair.