Karan Singh Grover left 5-day-old daughter Devi to shoot for Fighter; Here’s how Hrithik Roshan helped him

Fighter may not have performed as well at the box office as anticipated, but it still remains a hot topic of discussion. The Siddharth Anand-directed film, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and more, has garnered praise from numerous fans. The actors have extensively talked about the movie, their roles, and various other aspects. However, in a recent interview, KSG shared some valuable parenting advice he received from Hrithik, who also starred in the action-packed film War.

Karan Singh Grover on the multi-dimensional bond with Hrithik Roshan

Talking to Connect FM Canada, Karan Singh Grover revealed that he and Hrithik Roshan share some similar interests and they bonded over that. He added that they bonded over Karan and Bipasha Basu’s baby Devi as well who was just 5 days old when they started the first schedule in Tejpur. The actor added that Hrithik gave him a few parenting tips and sent a few interviews of scientists and doctors around the world basically on how to bring up a child. “So that was really nice of him. So, there was a multi-dimensional bond with him,” expressed Karan.

Siddharth Anand praises Hrithik Roshan

During a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand recalled that he and Hrithik work together as a team, putting forth their utmost effort to enhance their movie. He mentioned that he doesn't see Hrithik solely as an actor. Hrithik provides numerous notes on various aspects of the production. It's also his responsibility to uplift the performance of other cast members. Additionally, his desire to build a relationship with Sanchi in the film Fighter is also attributed to him. He added, “He thinks like a director and not an actor. He becomes an actor only on set.”

Advertisement

The director stated that he aimed to keep the authenticity of Hrithik and Deepika's on-screen characters, Patty and Mini, without overshadowing them with their star power. He said, “I have kept the scenes deliberately very real. Of course, when you have Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, you want to heighten the romance and use their stardom, but I wanted to use them only as Patty and Mini and show how they would react.”

About Fighter

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the most talked about films of the year. It features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and more in significant roles.

Regarding its box-office performance, the movie had a strong beginning in international markets, amassing around USD 1 million (approximately Rs. 8.50 crore) on its first day of release. It performed exceptionally well in North America, with the United States contributing USD 375K and Canada adding CAD 185K, totaling over USD 500K on the opening day.

In North America, Hrithik Roshan earned his highest first-day income ever, surpassing the record set by Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia experienced a noteworthy opening day with AUD 270K, boosted by the Australia Day holiday on January 26. Norway also contributed significantly with USD 20K, comparable to larger film releases like Jawan and Pathaan.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

After the massive success of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release War 2. This one is a sequel of the superhit film War which starred Tiger Shroff as well. War 2 is said to star South sensation Jr NTR alongside Hrithik.

ALSO READ: Siddharth Anand reveals Fighter star Hrithik Roshan 'thinks like a director and not an actor'; here's why