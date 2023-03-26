Karan Singh Grover manifested wedding to Bipasha Basu from Dill Mill Gayye days; Find out how his wife reacts

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they post a picture or a video on social media, the duo manages to dish out major couple goals. It seems like Bipasha and Karan were meant to be together forever and an old clip from 2007 proves it so. The actress was seen reacting to an old clip of Karan from his hit show, Dill Mill Gayye in which he played the role of Dr. Armaan Malik.

Bipasha Basu reacts to Karan Singh Gover's old clip from Dill Mill Gayye

In the video reposted by the actress, Karan's character Armaan is seen talking about her's song Dhoom Machale. He is even seen praising Bipasha and calling her 'hot'. He is heard saying, "Bipasha craze! Agar Bipasha jaisi ladki mil jaaye toh life set ho jaaye." The video is then followed by Karan and Bipasha's latest pictures and videos. The fan-made video was originally shared by Ayaz Khan's wife Jannat. She wrote, "Power of manifestation." Bipasha reposted the video and added several laughing emojis. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared by the fan club, fans were seen dropping heart emojis. A fan commented, "when they got married, the first thing I thought of was this scene ... Before anyone else, I think the writer knew that they would be a real couple one day." Another fan wrote, "This is so cute."

Meanwhile, Karan and Bipasha are currently enjoying their parenthood phase as they welcomed their baby girl Devi in November 2022. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of their munchkin on social media. Recently, Devi turned four months old and the duo was seen celebrating the occasion.

Work front

Karan is currently busy shooting for Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles. India's first aerial action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release in January 2024.

