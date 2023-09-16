Karan Singh Grover puts baby Devi to sleep; Bipasha Basu says ‘Papa and Baby jugalbandi…’

Actress Bipasha Basu has always flourished in her career, delivering back to back hit movies. After the birth of her daughter Devi, Basu has continued to set the bar high, acing multiple roles as an actress, dancer, and mother. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her husband Karan Singh Grover putting baby Devi to sleep. Karan Singh Grover putting Devi to sleep is a heartwarming example of Basu's commitment to her family. It is also a reminder that even the most successful people have personal lives that are just as important to them as their careers.

Bipasha shares glimpse as Karan Singh Grover puts Devi to sleep

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared an adorable glance of father Karan Singh Grover putting her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover to sleep. We can’t stop gushing over it as little Devi looks cute as a button as she is embraced in her father’s arms. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, the Dhoom 2 actress wrote in her caption, “Papa & Baby jugalbandi before snoozing.” Adding a red heart emoticon and an evil eye symbol, the actress also tagged actor Karan Singh Grover in the video.

Devi Basu Singh Grover is her ‘Mamma’s baby’

Recently, the No Entry actress gave fans a glimpse of Devi’s day as she posted a video of little Devi playing with her mother’s belongings. Sitting on Bipasha’s pink yoga mat, she played with her mother’s handbag and beach hat. Captioning the post, the doting mother wrote, “Mamma’s Baby. Thank you @sohamshah19 for these. My baby has decided to take them.” Looks like Devi has inherited cuteness from her mother!

Bipasha Basu’s work front

The 44-year-old actress has come up with innumerable successful Bollywood hits since she stepped into the industry in 2001 with Ajnabee. She went on to leave the audience spellbound with her impeccable performances in movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Raaz, and Dhoom 2. Notably, she has also explored several genres like crime, thriller, horror and comedy. She also starred in 2015 movie Alone with her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.