Karan Singh Grover reveals Siddharth Anand-Mamta gave Fighter team gifts on every schedule; Pens Thank You note

Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter finally hit the theaters yesterday. The film was one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film released on the Republic Day’s eve has been getting rave reviews from the audience and celebs alike. Led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the film also starred Karan Singh Grover in the role of Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Elated by the opportunity, the actor recently penned a long and sweet note for the director and the producer, Mamta Anand.

Fighter's Karan Singh Grover pens gratitude note for Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand

Today, on January 26, Karan Singh Grover took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photographs. The pictures feature him dashingly pose with the director Siddharth Anand and the producer Mamta Anand. In both the pictures, the two beam wide smiles and exhibit fierce fist gesture.

Further, the actor expressed gratitude for making him a part of ‘reality altering and inspiring projects’ as he wrote, “Thank you for choosing me to be a part of this awesome, out of this world, ultra supersonic project. Thank you choosing me to be Taj. It’s truly an honour. Thank you for everything I’ve learnt working with you.”

He further continues by writing, “Thank you for everything I’ve learnt while just being around you and watching you working so hard, working days and nights non stop like super efficient, super strong, super powered, super mutant beings and still having a calming, loving, compassionate smile on your faces every-time I asked you something or cracked a silly stupid joke. Thank for being such supreme creators.”

“Thank you for creating life changing, reality altering and inspiring projects. Thank you for all the thoughtful and sweet gifts you gave us on every schedule just to make us feel so special. Thank you for the unconditional love you give me constantly. Thank you for your patience. Love you both more than I can say. @s1danand @mamtaanand10_10 #fighterforever,” he wrote in conclusion.

Fighter is an aerial action thriller movie which was released yesterday. Speaking of its box-office collection, the film had a promising start in the overseas market, ranking in USD 1 million approx (Rs. 8.50 crore) on its mid-week Thursday release.

