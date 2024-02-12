Karan Singh Grover reveals wifey Bipasha Basu's reaction to Fighter; says she’s 'brutally honest' with feedback

The movie Fighter, featuring Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan, hit the screens in January 2024 and is receiving positive feedback from viewers. In addition to them, Karan Singh Grover also had a significant role in the Siddharth Anand-directed movie. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, known for their close relationship, frequently post about their bond on social media, demonstrating the support and affection they have for each other. Recently, the Fighter actor discussed his bond with his wife Bipasha, highlighting her significant influence in his career.

Karan Singh Grover opens up on Bipasha Basu’s feedback for Fighter

Recently, during an exclusive interaction with India Today, Karan Singh Grover shared how much he appreciates Bipasha Basu's sincere opinions about his work, mentioning that her advice has contributed to his development both professionally and personally. Discussing Bipasha's thoughts on Fighter, he mentioned, “She loved Fighter, she cried a lot during the interval. She knew what the story was, obviously, but she still had that reaction. I was in the film, and I was still crying. Even my friend was crying, though we were pretending not to cry and that takes a lot of energy. But she was so happy, she said, she was proud of me, and she loved how I portrayed the character.”

He then shared that she appreciated how he maintained composure in a challenging role and situation where emotions can easily become overwhelming. Sometimes, it's tough to control emotions, but she admired how he stayed balanced. He added that she feels very proud of him. Karan also characterized Bipasha's criticism as 'brutal,' underlining the value of having someone who provides honest feedback without any embellishments in life.

Advertisement

The actor further added, “You know you need one person in your life always to make sure that they show you or they tell you how it is. They tell you the truth exactly, no matter how it is, no matter how you feel about it, you need to have that. Everyone has to have that for one person in their life and Bipasha is that one person for me.” Karan mentioned that he's actually quite sensitive, especially with the people he loves. He admitted to being overly sensitive, more than he'd like to be. So, when she says something to him, he sometimes feels hurt. However, he noted that she's someone who speaks without filtering her thoughts.

He further added that Bipasha will never make it sound better, "If she knows it will hurt you, she will not do anything to make it hurt less. She will tell you exactly what it is because that is the truth and that you should know. She is not blunt, she is brutal. She is brutally honest. So for her to say what she said, that means that she's telling the truth and that's exactly how she felt.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been married for over seven years. They celebrated the arrival of their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022.

ALSO READ: Karan Singh Grover is okay with Hrithik Roshan getting attention in Fighter; calls Air Force bunch of 'brave people'