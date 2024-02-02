Karan Singh Grover says he, Bipasha Basu didn't know daughter Devi had two holes in heart 'till 3rd day of her birth'

Karan Singh Grover is currently basking in the glorious reviews he has received for his role in Siddharth Anand's aerial action flick Fighter. In it, he plays the role of IAF officer and Squadron leader Sartaj 'Taj' Gill. During a recent interview, the actor opened up about the time when his and Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi was diagnosed with two holes in her heart.

Karan Singh Grover talks about Devi

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Singh Grover spoke about his and Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi, born in 2022, and called her a 'fighter'. He said: "If you knew her story, even though she's 14 months old, she was born with two holes in her heart, and we had to go through an open-heart surgery. When Mamta (from Marflix) first heard about it, she's like, 'She's a fighter.' I was like, 'Dude, she is the smallest, littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one.'"

He spoke about how they found out that she had two holes in her heart a few days after she was born. "Well, we didn't really know till the third day of her birth. I would just say that to be a parent kind of requires some other strength and respect to all parents, man. And I think it was a very, very difficult situation", he added.

Bipasha Basu also spoke about Devi being born with holes in her heart

In August last year, Bipasha went live with Neha Dhupia on Instagram. The actress spoke about her trying times as a mother to Devi. Their daughter underwent surgery for a ventricular septal defect when she was three months old. Bipasha said, "It's been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face, and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother."

Meanwhile, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others. It was released during the Republic Day weekend and has turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

