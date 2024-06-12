Karan Singh Grover says he's in charge of changing diapers of daughter Devi; reveals Bipasha Basu does THIS

Karan Singh Grover worked with Bipasha Basu in the 2015 movie Alone. It was during this time that the celebs fell for each other. A year later, they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. A couple of years later, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

While talking about their baby, the Fighter actor stated that he changes the diapers of the little one while his wife is responsible for feeding him. Read on!

Here’s why Karan Singh Grover changes Devi’s diapers despite having help at home

Karan Singh Grover spoke to Instant Bollywood about his daughter with actress Bipasha Basu. The Hate Story 3 actor revealed that he changed Devi Basu Singh Grover’s diapers for a long time. “Let me say that I have washed her potty, every potty, for many months,” Karan stated.

The actor and model further added that while he is in charge of cleaning the poop, Bipasha is in charge of feeding her. Speaking his mind about the common perception that celebs depend on their househelps and nannies entirely for raising the child, he divulged, “We have help, we have a nanny but we waited so long and we tried so hard.”

Since Karan and Bipasha went through a tough time, he decided to care for the child himself. “It’s our baby. I don’t want anybody to wash my baby’s bum. I’ll wash it because I prayed for it and she is here. I don’t want to share it or lose that experience for anything,” he concluded.

When Bipasha Basu spoke about daughter Devi’s heart surgery

Bipasha Basu was in a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live when she revealed that Devi was born with two holes in her heart. This is why she had to undergo the surgery when she was just three months old.

Talking about those testing times, the Raaz actress stated, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father. I got to know on the third day of my having a baby that our baby was born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers,” Basu stated.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Fighter with Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone.

