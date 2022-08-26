Karan Singh Grover switches on his ‘dad mode’ as he sings and talks to Bipasha Basu’s baby bump; WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud 9 these days. The couple took to their Instagram handle and got all their fans jumping with joy after they announced their first pregnancy. Well, the actress has been quite active on social media ever since and has been sharing pictures and videos from her pregnancy photoshoot. Today she took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of Karan talking to the baby in the womb and we bet it is going to melt your hearts.

In the video, we can see Karan Singh Grover sitting close to Bipasha Basu’s pregnant belly. He can be seen kissing her belly, singing and talking to it. It is indeed an adorable sight while Karan switches on his dad mode. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “Dad Mode @iamksgofficial. Singing to baby, talking to baby … soothe the baby in the womb. #parentstobe #monkeylove #littlemonkeyontheway #dadmode.”

A few moments back, Karan shared a photo featuring himself with Bipasha, who adorably flaunted her baby bump. The parents-to-be twinned in pretty black clothes as well. Sharing this sweet photograph, Karan wrote a heartfelt note expressing his feelings. In this note Karan Singh Grover wrote, “I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. #parentstobe #monkeylove,” he said.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0 with Surbhi Jyoti, while Bipasha had featured in the crime-thriller miniseries, Dangerous.

