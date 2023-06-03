Karan Singh Grover’s mushy post for ‘devi ki maa’ Bipasha Basu is proof he is head over heels in love with her

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two recently stepped into parenthood and seem to be enjoying every phase of it. Both of them often share glimpses of their fun time with their daughter Devi whose face they recently revealed on social media. We all know that KSG and Bipasha love each other a lot and their social media PDA is proof. Today too, the Alone actor shared a selfie with his wife and showered love on her. Scroll down to check his post.

Karan Singh Grover’s mushy post for Bipasha Basu

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Singh Grover shared a selfie with his wife Bipasha Basu. These two appear to be seated in a car. While KSG is sitting in the front, Bipasha is seated behind him. Karan looks dapper in a blue shirt while the actress looks stunning in red and white attire. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and flaunts a bright smile on her face. Sharing this cute picture, Karan wrote, “Some have wings on their back, I have the whole angel on mine. @bipashabasu”

Check it out:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover buy a swanky car

Bipasha Basu recently took to her handle and shared a video as they welcomed a new car to the family. The couple unveiled the look and cut the cake at the showroom. They looked all things happy. Bipasha went on to call it 'Devi's new ride'. She wrote, "Devi’s New Ride. Durga Durga. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar."

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu also shared a video of her working out intensely in the gym. She is working really hard to shed all the pregnancy weight and we have to admit that she is looking fab.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover just bought a swanky Audi Q7: 'Devi’s new ride'- WATCH