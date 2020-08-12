  1. Home
Karan Wahi reveals being skeptical resuming work owing to the COVID 19 pandemic

Actor Karan Wahi, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, was initially sceptical to go outdoors and resume work, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I was sceptical. I mean it was not easy stepping out knowing that your health is at risk. I signed my contract just one day before the shoot. I first made sure that proper safety precautions are being followed on the sets. Personally, I was very scared. So, I had a detailed discussion with the team," Karan told IANS.

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"The production team was very cooperative, and I do trust the channel. So, I said yes and eventually I have to work. I haven't been doing anything for so many months, so I feel it's okay to shoot for the show to make me mentally, emotionally and physically sane," he said.

"Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India" also features Harsh Limbachiyaa, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin , Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali.

