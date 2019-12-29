Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu pens a heartfelt note for Kushal Punjabi; Asks, 'why didn't he reach out?'
Kushal Punjabi, who was touted as a happy-go-lucky and positive personality, is no more between us. The Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor committed suicide on the night of 26 December. He hanged himself on the ceiling of his Bandra residence and bid adieu to the world. His sudden demise has sent shock-waves all around. Not only the Television industry, but also the country is still trying to come to terms with his untimely death. Everyone is confused and angered as to why did the 37-year-old take the big step to end his life so abruptly.
Karanvir Bohra, who is close friend of Kushal, was the first one to break this shocking news to everyone. Ever since then, many TV celebs have paid their condolences and respects in the remembrance of their close friend and dear co-star. Recently, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu, took to her Instagram handle and penned down an emotional note for the late actor. Sharing a cute picture of Kushal with his son Kian, Teejay wrote "There's s a cycle that is followed, some souls have to leave the earth so new ones can come. However, it shakes and leaves you numb when a soul leaves before time."
In her letter, Teejay further asked that why does a friend who is constantly in touch, takes such a big and drastic step suddenly, without reaching out to anybody for help. She said, now there will be a thousand questions in everyone's mind that will never be answered. She ended the note by saying that he will be always missed and remembered for the optimistic and lively soul that he was.
There is a cycle that we follow - some souls have to leave the earth so new ones can come. But it shakes you and leaves you numb when a soul leaves before its time. When a friend goes like this, you wonder if being more connected could have saved them. But when you ARE regularly in touch, it's confusing. You wonder what could have gone so wrong for this to happen? Why didn't they say anything? Reach out? There will be a hundred questions, none that we have answers to. Dearest @itsme_kushalpunjabi, this is so heartbreaking. You were always so warm, wonderful, vibrant. Our children played together, you always told us how much you loved being a #Dad. Never saw this coming! I wish you'd have said something, anything. You were always so positive. You will be so missed, dear friend. Prayers/strength to your family, especially your sweet little boy. We love you always #Kushlani.
Kushal's funeral was held yesterday, and it was attended by many TV celebrities. Though the actual reason of Kushal's death is still unknown, speculations are riffe that the actor was going through financial troubles and also a troubled marriage with wife Audrey Dolhen. However, he left behind a suicide note stating that no one is to be blamed for his death. He further divided his property into two, giving 50% share to his mother and sister, and the rest 50% share to his three-year-old son.
