Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu pens a heartfelt note for Kushal Punjabi; Asks, 'why didn't he reach out?'

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu recently penned down an emotional note for dear friend Kuhsal Punjabi, who committed suicide on 26 December and left everyone shocked. Here's what she wrote.

Kushal Punjabi, who was touted as a happy-go-lucky and positive personality, is no more between us. The Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor committed suicide on the night of 26 December. He hanged himself on the ceiling of his Bandra residence and bid adieu to the world. His sudden demise has sent shock-waves all around. Not only the Television industry, but also the country is still trying to come to terms with his untimely death. Everyone is confused and angered as to why did the 37-year-old take the big step to end his life so abruptly.

Karanvir Bohra, who is close friend of Kushal, was the first one to break this shocking news to everyone. Ever since then, many TV celebs have paid their condolences and respects in the remembrance of their close friend and dear co-star. Recently, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu, took to her Instagram handle and penned down an emotional note for the late actor. Sharing a cute picture of Kushal with his son Kian, Teejay wrote "There's s a cycle that is followed, some souls have to leave the earth so new ones can come. However, it shakes and leaves you numb when a soul leaves before time."

In her letter, Teejay further asked that why does a friend who is constantly in touch, takes such a big and drastic step suddenly, without reaching out to anybody for help. She said, now there will be a thousand questions in everyone's mind that will never be answered. She ended the note by saying that he will be always missed and remembered for the optimistic and lively soul that he was.

Kushal's funeral was held yesterday, and it was attended by many TV celebrities. Though the actual reason of Kushal's death is still unknown, speculations are riffe that the actor was going through financial troubles and also a troubled marriage with wife Audrey Dolhen. However, he left behind a suicide note stating that no one is to be blamed for his death. He further divided his property into two, giving 50% share to his mother and sister, and the rest 50% share to his three-year-old son.

