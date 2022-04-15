The Kardashian Life: Here’s why we are obsessed with Kim and her siblings’ high fashion drama

What would you watch if you were stuck on a deserted island is one question that is often posed to me and I can positively say my answer is Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It seems like the perfect entertainment choice to have if you are ever stranded somewhere without anyone to talk to because the Kardashians can be your friends and fam in need.

If you're still not convinced why Keeping Up With the Kardashians could save your life, let me tell you how. The fact that you will have no sense of time remaining once you begin to watch the Kardashians because it's so addictive is one key reason it should be on your watchlist, probably when you are anywhere in the world. I think you could pick a lot of life lessons from the Kardashians as well, for example, if you ever need some self-motivation or wish to encourage someone, don't forget Kris Jenner's words, "You're doing amazing, sweetie!" Pat yourself on the back with that and you're set.

As someone who has been a serial binger of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, I can tell you one thing early on that if you're going to be new to the world of the Kardashians, there are probably some ground rules to remember here. If you ever plan to have a favourite Kardashian sibling, let me stop you right there, it's going to change every week with every episode and every season. The collective sassiness and beauty that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie bring is so amazing that it's impossible not to fall for each of them. While Kendall's shyness is something that I may have truly found relatable, if there's a fashion diva in the house, I can't help but pick Kim. I mean, every date outfit that she has on the show is beyond chic.

For the playful and prankster folks, you may relate more to someone like Khloe who always has some mischief up her sleeve. She's also the most unafraid and unabashed member in the house to give it back and that's something we all need to learn from her, especially if you ever plan to take on one of those internet trolls. Crack a Khloe Kardashian quote and you'll already feel like you've won.

As a break from your boring city life and everything that's dull, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is one reality show that will boost some excitement into your regular and basic lives. There's nothing more enjoyable than to live vicariously through the Kardashians, the pleasures of a lavish life. You never know what each episode could offer and all 20 seasons are filled with surprises that you could never have thought of. Their swanky lifestyle makes me want to manifest it. Don't tell me you are not impressed with their vintage car collections and the endless closet space and home pantries. Yes! Khloe’s kitchen is the best.

For the lifestyle and fashion nerds, I know this show is our bible and hence there's nothing more joyous than to have the opportunity to experience it on an OTT platform like hayu, which is streaming all of the 20 seasons of the show.

For those who eat, breathe and sleep the streaming platform life, there's a plethora of reality shows that could make your weekdays more fun and weekends a tad more exciting as you can catch up on Top Chef, Below Deck, and The Real Housewives and more with over 300 U.S. based reality shows on hayu. You can watch hayu on Amazon Prime Video channel with an easy add-on subscription. Stream away then, the exciting lives of the Kardashians and the Housewives to keep yourself updated on all things entertainment.