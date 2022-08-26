Kareena and Karisma Kapoor nail casual Friday dressing as they get papped outside father Randhir's home; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the praises for her performance in the recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the pivotal role, which itself was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The Indian version of the film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film was released in the cinemas on August 11th, 2022, and found critical acclaim, although it didn’t find much commercial success. Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most popular Indian actresses and still enjoys an enviable following.

Kareena and Karisma share a supremely strong bond and manage to spend some quality time every now and then. Today, Karisma and Kareena were snapped outside father Randhir Kapoor’s residence. The duo nailed their casual Friday dressing. Kareena looked radiant and gorgeous in a printed brown dress. Karisma looked very pretty in her blue co-ord set. They both wore really swanky sunglasses. They graced the paparazzi with photos together, after which they headed in. Randhir Kapoor too was spotted outside his residence. He waved to the paparazzi and then headed in. The Kapoor family loves spending time with one another. Just last week, Kareena shared an Instagram post where she shared photos with her husband Saif and parents Randhir and Babita. She referred to them as 'loves of her life'.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's photos:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It was her first theatrical release after Angrezi Medium, which was released days before the Covid-19 pandemic. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's project and is also collaborating with Rhea Kapoor again.

