Kareena Kapoor admits every film has different viewers amidst The Buckingham Murders’ debacle: ‘Audience that’s going to watch Singham Again is obviously…’

Kareena Kapoor's film The Buckingham Murders hit theaters earlier this year. As she prepares for the upcoming release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the actress recently highlighted that each movie attracts a unique audience, especially after Hansal Mehta's murder mystery struggled at the box office.

In a recent conversation with Miss Malini, Kareena Kapoor shared that her less successful Fridays are a thing of the past, thanks to her growth, age, and maturity. She confidently describes herself as “film intelligent,” attributing this insight to her iconic film family and the talented, savvy individuals in her life. She emphasized that these people help her stay connected to reality.

“Each film has a different audience, especially in today’s time. The audience that’s going to watch Singham (Again) is obviously not the audience for Buckingham Murders, it was more English, cerebral, an indie kind of movie. But also Jaane Jaan on Netflix audience is different than the audience that is going to watch Crew. You have to understand how to balance that out, and that, I think, I have learned to do,” she added.

Hansal Mehta also shared his thoughts on the disappointing box office performance of his murder mystery. The experienced filmmaker expressed his frustration with people focusing solely on the financial aspects of his work. He believes that films have become "reductive," as audiences often overlook the story and characters, fixating instead on the box office numbers.

Mehta expressed his view that box-office earnings are just one aspect and “don’t necessarily communicate the entire picture.” He pointed out that when the film's trailer was released, co-producer Ektaa Kapoor emphasized the distinction between revenue and actual profits.

"The film has been profitable from day one,” Mehta stated while speaking to Hindustan Times further adding, “We have to give the audiences some time, for word of mouth to spread. But people write obituaries for a film over a weekend.”

During the same conversation, Mehta also clarified that the wrong box-office numbers were quoted. “Two versions of the film were released in Hinglish and Hindi. However, only numbers of one version were reported,” he was quoted as saying on a concluding note.

