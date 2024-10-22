Kareena Kapoor admits wanting to stand in the same frame as Meryl Streep: ‘Anything is possible…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undeniably one of the most versatile actresses in the industry, having firmly established herself over the years. Although she has often been asked about her Hollywood aspirations, the Jab We Met star has consistently expressed contentment with her career in Bollywood. However, she recently revealed her desire to share screen space with one Hollywood star, none other than Meryl Streep. She also shared that anything is possible and she would want to stand in the same frame as her.

In a recent interview with NDTV, The Crew actress expressed her desire to share the screen with her idol, Meryl Streep, and mentioned her interest in possibly exploring roles in Korean dramas.

On being asked who is her dream collaborator to which she said "I'm a huge fan of Meryl Streep, I'd want to stand in the same frame as her. Anything is possible."

She also added "Language is not a barrier today. I have never really pursued any dreams of going to Hollywood. It has never been on my agenda. But never say never. Who knows, maybe, a Korean film? I'd love to explore K-dramas, everyone's watching them," Kareena said at the event.

Meryl Streep is widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses in cinematic history, known for her standout performances in films like Kramer vs. Kramer, The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, and Sophie’s Choice. She has earned three Academy Awards and holds the record with 21 Oscar nominations.

She also shared her thoughts on why Indian films have gained such popularity on the global stage. Khan explained that one of the key reasons for their international appeal is the unique combination of song and dance, which audiences eagerly anticipate.

Bebo emphasized that staying true to this cultural heritage, especially through the Hindi language, is what makes Indian cinema stand out and be loved by viewers worldwide.

Referring to the success of the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Kareena Kapoor remarked that despite the wide variety of global cinema people enjoy, including Korean, French, and regional films, there's something special about performing Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.

She noted that the song's energetic vibe highlights India's unique representation on the global platform, and it's a source of pride to stay true to that cultural identity.

