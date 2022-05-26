Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji & Preity Zinta take a ravishing selfie at Karan Johar's birthday

Trust Karan Johar to make headlines every time he hosts a party and the filmmaker will never disappoint. Yesterday, the ace filmmaker hosted a big bash for all his close friends from the film industry at the Yash Raj Studios. Many celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and many more. Now, we came across a priceless picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji from the birthday bash and it is absolutely gorgeous!

Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji reunite

Preity Zinta shared some inside pictures from the luxurious party. In some pictures, we saw the four gorgeous ladies of Bollywood together. And the ladies looked just absolutely stunning as they posed together for the pretty selfies. Along with the pictures, Karan wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever. #nightout #memories #bonding #ting" The post was a huge success and fans were super delighted to see the stunning Bollywood ladies together.

Take a look at Preity's post:

Meanwhile, for the event, Karan Johar picked a blingy green blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. He also added a pair of tinted glasses to complete his look. On the occasion of his birthday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared a new project on his social media handle and revealed his next film—an action film.

