Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other celebs rejoice as India beats Pakistan in CWC 2023

For an avid cricketer lover who supports the Indian cricket team, India vs Pakistan is one of the most crucial matches. Today, everyone was glued to their screens to watch the men in blue fight the Pakistani cricket team at the most awaited India-Pakistan match for World Cup 2023. Even though the opponents played well, the India team won the match by 7 wickets. Several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to congratulate the winning team.

Bollywood celebs rejoice as India beats Pakistan in CWC 2023 match

Today’s match was exciting for every cricket lover as the Indian and Pakistani teams locked horns to maintain their position at the Cricket World Cup 2023. Even though the opponent team chased a total of 191 in the first innings, the men in blue easily chased the total score and eventually won against Pakistan by 7 wickets. Just like us, several Bollywood celebrities also jumped from their seats when the winning run was hit at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded the Indian team and penned, “Congratulations Team India. Always doing us proud.”

Drishyam 2 actor Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram stories and penned, “The best bowling attack, the best batting line-up, we have it all. World Cup Trophy… Here we come!”

Dil Dhadakne Do actor Anil Kapoor wasn’t behind in wishing the Indian team. Reposting a picture, he wrote, “India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win!”

Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a selfie standing in front of the TV with cricketer Virat Kohli’s image and tweeted. “Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played team India. #IndvsPak #WorldCup2023.”

Following suit, Jolly LLB star Boman Irani shared, “Well, I’m happy. Can’t deny it. Not the tension filled match we were all geared for. But I cannot recall an Ind/Pak World Cup match in which 28 overs were not bowled. So, VERY well played India! #IndiavsPak #WorldCup2023”

Next up was actor Vivek Oberoi who shared a video of him and his team jumping for joy in Scotland as they watched India taking over the match. He wrote, “And once again India maintains its historic record of wins against Pakistan in the World Cup! Proud of our men in blue! Brilliant bowling, solid batting and amazing captaincy by our Hitman @ImRo45! Wish we could see the century by Rohit but his knock of 86 was good as 100.”

Congratulations, Team India!

