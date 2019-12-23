Kareena Kapoor on Akshay Kumar’s journey: He proved all wrong; Apart from being famous he’s also a fine actor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Good Newwz together after a long time. In a recent chat, Kareena opened up about Akshay’s journey in Bollywood since the time he was paired with Karisma Kapoor till now.

For fans of and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is time to rejoice as, after almost 10 years, Akshay and Kareena will be seen together in Good Newwz. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and over the last few weeks, Akshay and Kareena joined the other two stars for promotions. Akshay and Kareena have done many films together and more so, they know each other from a very long time. Akshay, in the past, has done films with Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor as well.

In a recent chat, Kareena was asked to analyse and reflect upon Akshay’s journey from the time he was cast opposite her sister Karisma and till now, when he is playing the lead opposite her. Bebo mentioned that she shares a strong bond of friendship with Akshay and even her mother, Babita treats him like her own son. Kareena said that all choice of films Akshay has made, he knew and believed that he will become a star one day. Bebo even mentioned that despite the stardom, Akshay has become a very fine actor too.

On his stardom and journey, Kareena said, “Akshay’s path has been his own and he has no one, but himself to credit for it. He made all the choices with the belief that he will become the star that he is today, and he did it with dedication. He proved everyone wrong and today, along with stardom he’s regarded as a fine actor. , Lolo, mom — we all love him. We have a relationship that goes beyond the meets-and-greets and photo-ops. It’s unexplained, unwritten and beautiful.”

Well, the Khiladi surely has been praising Kareena in several interviews during the promotions of the film and now, Bebo also lauded his efforts. Kareena and Akshay recently were also snapped at an event in New Delhi where the two danced to a song from Good Newwz and their friendly banter left everyone excited to see them together on the big screen. In the film, they play a couple who opt for IVF to have a child but end up in a mess due to the same surname with another couple played by Diljit and Kiara. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Times Of India

