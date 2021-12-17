Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt; Celebs who invoked wanderlust in our hearts with their Maldives vacation in 2021

Among many beautiful destinations to visit, Maldives has an unparalleled luxurious aura that keeps attracting those seeking solace and tranquillity. Filled with white-sand beaches, azure water, crystalline lagoons and picturesque landscapes, it has now become a hotspot for celebrities who wish to spend time away from their hectic shooting schedules. Maldives is considered an apt place for food fanatics, adventure seekers and art lovers. Now, in the recent past, many Bollywood celebs evoked wanderlust in the minds of their followers by giving a visual treat of their Maldives vacation on social media. Here’s taking a quick look at it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To celebrate her husband’s 51st birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her entire family jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the special occasion. During the getaway Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos from her vacation featuring her newborn Jehangir Ali Khan. Check it out below:

Alia Bhatt

In the month of February, RRR actress Alia Bhatt spent some quality time with her girl gang away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. From stunning bikini photos to enjoying some cool oceanic breeze with her girlfriends, Alia Bhatt’s social media posts were testimony that the diva had a ball with her loved ones.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was also among the few who went on a quick Maldivian vacation with his family in October. Blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, Shahid and Mira Kapoor did not only give us a sneak peek of the scenic beach view, but fans also got a glimpse of their hand-in-hand walk on the sea shore, romantic dates and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Khurrana family also joined the bandwagon and went on a holiday during October this year. From adorable couple poses to sizzling bikini photos, their vacation was all about love, smiles and laughter. Take a look at it here:

Janhvi Kapoor

During Summer 2021, the Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor also spent some peaceful time amid tranquil waters with her girl gang. While sharing one of her posts, the actor said, “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.”

