Kareena Kapoor is all heart as Karisma shares a photo of Eid biryani cooked by 'chef' Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor showers heart on sister Karisma Kapoor's post as she shares a glimpse of the yummy biryani cooked by Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Eid.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, just like us, Bollywood actors, too, are indoors and are spending their quarantine period with family and loved ones at home. Some celebrities are using this time to discover their hidden talents and have been sharing about the same on social media. From cooking to sketching, Bollywood celebrities have been updating fans about the titbit of their quarantine life. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress is spending her quarantine period with hubby and kid Taimur Ali Khan at home. From sharing, sun-kissed selfies to adorable pictures of Tim Tim, Bebo has her social media game on point.

Today on the occasion of Eid, while celebrations have taken a back seat, celebrities are trying to celebrate this special day by cooking some yummy delicacies at home. Recently, Kareena shared a glimpse of a yummy mutton biryani which was made by actor and hubby Saif Ali Khan on Eid. The yummy dish's photo was actually shared by Bebo's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever!! insane lunch." She added, "Eid Mubarak." Sharing Karisma's story, the Good Newwz actress captioned it with hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the movie did very well at the box office. Next, up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 1994 film Forrest Gump co-starring and directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is scheduled to release in India on Christmas 2020, however, the lockdown has brought everything on hold right now, especially the entire entertainment industry.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post here:

