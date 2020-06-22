Kareena Kapoor is all heart for Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo with his kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur

After sharing a brand new photo of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan on the occasion of Father's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with a perfect throwback picture of Saif posing with his kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has created a storm on the internet since the actress made her debut on Instagram this year. Since her debut, the Veere Di Wedding actress never fails to impress her fans with her amazing and cute posts on social media. From Taimur Ali Khan's cute pictures to and her's vacation pictures, Bebo has left no stone unturned. Kareena, who has been quarantined at home amid the lockdown with Saif and Taimur had celebrated Father's Day on 21st June 2020 with her family.

Sharing a brand new photo of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo wrote, "He'll always have your back Tim...#HappyFathersDay." Post that Kareena even treated fans with a throwback picture of Saif along with his kids Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Pataudi on her Instagram story. In the photo shared we can see Saif looking charming in a red kurta and white pajama while holding little Tim Tim on his lap who looks cute in his white jammies. Ibrahim looks handsome donning a white t-shirt and pants while he sits between his father and sister Sara who on the other hand looks pretty donning a striped dress. Kareena has captioned this adorable picture with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, apart from wishing Saif a Happy Father's Day, Kareena also wished her dad Randhir Kapoor. "All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream #HappyFathersDay," Kareena wrote. Her sister Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish dad Randhir and shared a super cute photo from her childhood. "Dotty duo Happy Father’s Day Papa love youuu #fathersday."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in ’s period drama, Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Check out the picture here:

Credits :Instagram

