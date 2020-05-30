Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora getting nostalgic with a PHOTO from 20 years ago will make you miss your BFF too
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, it has been a treat for her fans as the diva has been sharing beautiful pics of herself and her loved ones. In fact, the diva has also managed to keep her fans intrigued during the ongoing lockdown as she shared a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown diaries along with sharing several throwback pictures of some of her best moments from the pre-lockdown days. However, Bebo’s recent Instagram post is making the headlines for an altogether different reason.
The Veere Di Wedding actress has shared a stunning throwback picture of herself with her best friend Amrita Arora. To note, this picture was clicked around two decades ago and it will certainly make you miss your bestie and the golden moments you have shared with them. In the picture, Kareena was seen in a black attire while Amrita looked pretty in her black and peach printed dress. Calling it the most beautiful memory, Bebo captioned the image as “BFF Goals” followed by heart emoticons. Interestingly, Amrita and Malaika Arora were all hearts for the pic.
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s 20 year old pic with Amrita Arora:
Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Aamir Khan’s upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides, the diva has also been roped in to play a key role in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht which is a multi-starrer project.