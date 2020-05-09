Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora squat their way into the weekend as they worked out together in throwback video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and bestie Amrita Arora workout together in this throwback video; Take a look

When they say that two actresses can’t be friends, we think Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora underplay the popular notion because these two have been best friends since the longest time. From going for vacations to girls night out to celebrating birthdays and anniversaries together, Kareena and Amrita clearly shell out friendship goals. Prior to the lockdown, Bebo and Amrita were often snapped going to the gym together and since due to the lockdown, and Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is indoors, and so, we don’t pap Kareena and Amrita, however, what is keeping all their fans joyful is their throwback videos.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora wherein the two are seen working out and doing some heavy duty functional training. In the said video, we can see Kareena and Amrita doing some cardio on the stairs and ending it with some squats. Kareena, as always, looks, gorgeous in her gym avatar and if we remember right, this video is post giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan. Now ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she keeps sharing candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan and , and yesterday, this Good Newwz actress shared a throwback from the sets of her forthcoming film and in the group photo, Bebo is seen posing against a beautiful mustard field in the backdrop with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha. “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home (sic.),”she wrote in the caption.

Talking about this picture, it was clicked when the film’s crew was shooting in Rupnagar, Punjab in November last year for Laal Singh Chaddha and as per reports, they had shot some portions in Chandigarh before filming on the bank of river Sutlej. Also, on Valentine's Day, had unveiled Kareena’s first official look from the film and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.”

Check out the throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora working out together:

