Kareena Kapoor and Jeh adorably smile in new PIC; Not to miss is the pastel décor of Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Finally, another big Bollywood couple has tied the knot today. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become Mr and Mrs after a long wait. Fans have not been able to keep calm and everyone is eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of the newlyweds. Well, now that the wedding is over, everyone has been taking to their Instagram handles to share pictures of them from the wedding venue. The recent picture to have surfaced on the internet is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir Ali Khan.