Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor barely recognizable in this childhood photo shared by Neetu Kapoor

In a delightful trip down memory lane, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable childhood photograph featuring the Kapoor family's younger generation. The image showcases a little Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, and Nikhil Nanda, along with a baby, who the netizens believe is none other than actor Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, wife of the late Rishi Kapoor is the aunt of Kareena and Karisma. They are the daughters of actor Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's childhood picture

Neetu Kapoor, known for her occasional glimpses into the Kapoor family's cherished moments, uploaded the picture on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by the caption, "The cuties" followed by a red heart emoji. The nostalgic snapshot immediately caught the attention of fans, who were overjoyed to witness the beloved Bollywood stars in their early years. As soon as Kareena Kapoor saw the picture, she reshared it on her social media account with red heart emojis. Karisma also shared the photo and wrote "Family love".

Take a look at the little ones of the Kapoor family here:

About the picture

The picture also has the late Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda and daughter Natasha Nanda. For the unversed, Ritu Nanda is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. The kids in the picture are the grandchildren of the late superstar Raj Kapoor. Natasha Nanda can be seen wearing a simple salwar suit, exuding youthful charm. Next to her, Nikhil Nanda appears dashing in a casual blue T-shirt paired with denim pants, tenderly holding the hand of the baby dressed in white. On the right side of the frame, Karisma Kapoor sports a striped top and denim pants. Finally, a young Kareena Kapoor shines in a white top and shorts, radiating her inherent charm even at such a tender age.

