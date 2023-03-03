Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor ooze glam in black dresses; Attend Malaika-Amrita’s mom's birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, the popular Bollywood sisters are currently going through a very exciting phase in their professional lives, with some promising projects in their kitty. When it comes to her personal life, Bebo is happily married to the supremely talented actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple is blessed with two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Lolo, on the other hand, is a proud single mother to her daughter Sameira Kapur and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Kareena and Karisma ooze glam in black dresses

Karisma and Kareena attended the intimate birthday bash of her besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother Joyce, which was held at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, on Thursday night. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked simply stunning in a little black dress with metallic embellishment, as she posed for the paparazzi with her sister. Lolo completed her glamorous look with dewy make-up, a pair of metallic stilettos, a statement clutch, and a free hairdo. The actress's video in her latest glam look is now winning the internet.

Kareena was joined by her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, who looked gorgeous in a floral-printed black dress. The popular actress completed her look with smokey-eye make-up, a simple ponytail, a pair of black boots, a statement black clutch, and minimal accessories.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video, below:

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's work fronts

As you may know, Karisma Kapoor is now set to make her digital debut soon with the upcoming crime thriller Brown, which is slated to be released in Zee5. She is also teaming up with Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Verma, in the upcoming dark comedy thriller helmed by Homi Adajania, which has been titled Murder Mubarak.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming untitled crime thriller helmed by Hansal Mehta, which is currently in the final stages of its post-production. The actress is also teaming up with acclaimed director Sujoy Ghosh for her digital debut, which is slated to be released on Netflix. She is also joining hands with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh for the upcoming multi-starrer, The Crew.

