Kareena Kapoor and Karisma redefine style as they sport nose pins while dancing at baraat in a throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor sport nose pins in a viral throwback photo as they dance at a baraat; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most stylish sisters of Bollywood and there’d be hardly anyone who’d disagree to it. From their lunch date photos to their wedding looks and airport pictures, Lolo and Bebo redefine fashion every time they step out of their abode. Now prior to the lockdown, Bebo and Lolo, along with their girl gang comprising of and Amrita Arora were often snapped for their lunch dates, however, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, this girl gang is quarantined at home, and Kareena had also shared a photo of them all video calling and catching up on latest gossip and Bollywood dose.

Now today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wherein these Kapoor sisters are dressed to the nines and looks like, the photo is from a wedding. In this image, both of them are all decked up and while, Bebo can be seen wearing a lehenga, Lolo can be seen sporting a purple coloured outfit. Also, we can also their mother Babita in the frame, and we can clearly say that this photo is way before Bebo made her Bollywood debut. But on closer look, what caught our attention was Bebo’s mehendi and nose pin.

Meanwhile, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan had made her Instagram debut, this Good Newwz actress keeps sharing unseen and candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan and and on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kareena shared a photo while goofing around with Taimur and Lolo had shared an unseen photo with mom Babita while Kareena and Karisma posed with their mother. Now we all know that Kareena shares a great rapport with Sara Ali Khan and , and often, she has said that they both are extremely well brought up children and during Sara Ali Khan’s appearance on Koffee With Karan with daddy Saif Ali Khan, Sara got talking about her equation with Kareena as she said that she feels that that everybody has been very clear with her vis-a-vis the equations. “It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way.” Later, Karan jokingly asked Sara if Saif has ever made her call Kareena ‘chhoti maa’, and to this, Sara laughed and said that Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if she ever addresses her as ‘chhoti maa’. Besides their equation, Sara has always said that she has always been a huge fan of Kareena, and loved her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht. Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in the sequel to Veery Di Wedding and the producer of the film, Rhea Kapoor, during an interaction with fans on Instagram, had revealed and confirmed the sequel to Veery Di Wedding. Prior to the lockdown, Kareena was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha and post the pandemic, the shooting was stalled and Aamir and Bebo had returned to Mumbai. And it was on Valentine's Day that Aamir Khan had unveiled Kareena’s first official look from the film and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's throwback photo here:

Credits :Instagram

