Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all smiles with Jeh, Taimur exudes swag in latest pics from Africa vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their two boys have jetted off on a vacation. It was only recently that the two stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport in style heading out with Taimur and Jeh. In fact, Bebo even posted the first picture from their trip yesterday and it was proof of the fun they seemed to be having. Today we got our hands on some new pictures of the family straight from Africa and it looks so much fun.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new pictures from Africa

In the first picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan posing with his elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif looks dapper in a white and blue tee over dark blue pants, black sunglasses, and white shoes while Taimur sits on the jeep in style wearing a red tee and blue pants. In the next set of pictures, we can see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan sitting in the jeep while Jeh photobombs from behind. In the second picture, we can see Bebo posing with the pilot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s film which she was shooting for in the UK. Apart from this Bebo has The Crew. This film will be directed by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She will also be seen in Sujiy Ghosh’s thriller film which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif Ali Khan gave a remarkable performance in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. After this, he has the Pan-India project Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

