Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan join The Devotion of Suspect X cast for dinner in Darjeeling; PIC

Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X. She is currently shooting for the film in Darjeeling. Apart from her, Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X will feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. A series of pictures and photos from the sets of the film is now doing rounds on the internet. Kareena is seen having a great time with the cast and crew on set.

As the actress is busy shooting, Saif and Taimur recently jetted off to Darjeeling to be with her. And now, we have got our hands on a new pic of the Saif and Kareena. A few moments back, film producer Jay Shewakramani took to his Instagram handle and shared a photograph featuring Saif, Kareena, Gauravv K Chawla, and others. The group was seen enjoying a cosy dinner in the beautiful city. Sharing the glimpse, Jay wrote, “Darjeeling Nights with the favourites @kareenakapoorkhan #SaifAliKhan @gauravvchawla”

Take a look:

To note, Kareena is working with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time. The murder mystery is the screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works. It has been directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and it is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

Apart from this, the Good Newwz actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles, Taimur holds on to Saif Ali Khan as they oblige fans with pic in Darjeeling