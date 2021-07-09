Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan name Taimur's baby brother 'Jeh'; Wondering what it means? Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second son in February 2021, have finally named him ‘Jeh’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have finally named their younger son ‘Jeh’. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress’ father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the same in an interview with the Times of India. Informing about the same, Randhir said, “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh.” On being asked when the name was finalised, he said, “We finalised it about a week ago.”

Wondering what ‘Jeh’ means?

The name ‘Jeh’ is of Latin derivation which means "blue crested bird".

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Fondly known as ‘Saifeena’, the couple also has a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif became proud parents to their second child, a baby boy, in February this year. The couple since then never officially announced their son’s name. The actress had shared several pictures of her son a couple of times without giving a glimpse of his face on the photo-sharing application. She dropped the first photograph of her little joy on Mother’s Day this year. In the adorable picture, her elder son Taimur was seen holding his younger brother. “The world runs on hope today. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there. Keep the faith,” she wrote.

Take a look:

