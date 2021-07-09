Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan name Taimur's baby brother 'Jeh'; Wondering what it means? Find out
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have finally named their younger son ‘Jeh’. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress’ father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the same in an interview with the Times of India. Informing about the same, Randhir said, “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh.” On being asked when the name was finalised, he said, “We finalised it about a week ago.”
Wondering what ‘Jeh’ means?
The name ‘Jeh’ is of Latin derivation which means "blue crested bird".
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Fondly known as ‘Saifeena’, the couple also has a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif became proud parents to their second child, a baby boy, in February this year. The couple since then never officially announced their son’s name. The actress had shared several pictures of her son a couple of times without giving a glimpse of his face on the photo-sharing application. She dropped the first photograph of her little joy on Mother’s Day this year. In the adorable picture, her elder son Taimur was seen holding his younger brother. “The world runs on hope today. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there. Keep the faith,” she wrote.
Take a look:
Earlier in the day, Kareena revealed the cover of her debut book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy bible. Calling it her ‘third child’, she wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Perfect timing her stupid book is releasing
Anonymous 5 hours ago
People its JAHANGIR NOT JEHANGIR ! No muslim ever write Jehangir , its not correct and even the meaning of the name changes. JAHANGIR means to conquer the world. Its not because one person was a tyrant that the name shouldn't be used anymore. In the west there are so many parents still naming their child Usama , in Germany many parents still mame their child Adolf . So , drop the short mindset and let people free of their choice. Live and Let Live. JEH is beautiful to listen and easy to pronounce. They have TIM and JEH .
Anonymous 5 hours ago
jeh meh. who cares
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Jehovah
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Yeah right blue crested bird which has deep meaning. Ok we believe you.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Poor child. He went 5 months without a name?! And they took all that time to name him a letter of the alphabet.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Jehangir another antihindu tyrant. They just dont have the guts to admit it
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Nicee name.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
They named after jahangir anti hindu ruler! Cowards are scared to announce full name
Anonymous 11 hours ago
They actually named him Jehangir. Jeh is just short ..
Anonymous 12 hours ago
A blue jay?? It is a common North American bird and it feeds in our backyard!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Is it short for Jehangir Khan?
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Timing is perfect. PR For her book release. Wonder who’s gonna want to ready her motherhood book unless the nannies wrote it !
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Just an affected way to spell the English name Jay.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Jehangir would be the full name!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
English wannabes.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Inka bacha inki marzi.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Bakwaas name. Poor kid!!!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
hi kareena
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Inka bacha inki marzi. Aapko kya?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
The spelling of the bird is jay.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
No it is Jeh only. Google it