Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan scream 'royalty' as they get ready for Red Sea Film Festival; PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. They never fail to impress their fans with their fashion sense. Be it casual or walking a red carpet, the couple knows how to make head turns. Today, they were spotted at the airport. The couple looked every bit stylish. And keeping up with the trend, Kareena today shared a beautiful picture of her with Saif on social media. 'Never feeling blue with my man'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a picture and wrote, " Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it.” In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a blue colour gown and styled her look with a bun. Her makeup is up to the mark as she opted for a smokey eye. While Saif looked dashing in white colour formals. Both pose for the camera before leaving for the Red Sea Film Festival. The festival saw the attendance of many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajal among others Take a look here

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s work front Saif will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her debut as a producer, with the highly anticipated untitled film, helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-producing the movie along with the filmmaker, and renowned producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.

