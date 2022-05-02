Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan send a hand-written note, cakes and bouquets for Saba on her birthday; PIC

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have a very royal taste and exude royalty in whatever they do. Well, it was Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan’s birthday yesterday and wishes were pouring in from every corner on social media. Saba shared a couple of pictures of the wishes and gifts she received on her special day but the one gift that caught our attention was a cake and a handwritten note that she received from her brother and sister-in-law.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan sent a lovely bouquet of flowers along with a gorgeous and yummy looking cake with ‘Happy Birthday Saba’ written on it. They also sent a hand-written card with messages written by both of them for Saba. Saif wrote, ‘Happy Birthday dear Saba!! Love you, Saif (bhai). Kareena wrote, ‘Dear Saba Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous day and an extra slice of gluten-free, sugar-free cake. Bebo’.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date got pushed twice and now it is all set to release in August. Apart from Bebo and Aamir, South sensation Naga Chaitanya will also be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan he will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Pan-India film Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

