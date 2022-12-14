Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share a cute kiss while Taimur hangs on daddy’s shoulder; PICS

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Even after almost a decade of being married and having 2 lovely kids, the spark is still alive and we have proof. Today, the nawabs were spotted right below their building and as always the paparazzi made sure to click them. But what caught our attention was the cute lip kiss shared by the couple while their elder son Taimur hung on his daddy’s shoulder.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and the entire family celebrated Sharmila Tagore’s birthday in Jaisalmer

The entire Pataudi family recently jetted off to Jaisalmer for a couple of days to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Inaaya, Taimur, Jeh, and others were a part of this trip and we got to see some really fun pictures of the entire family.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will be out in 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan work front

On the other hand, Bebo has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X.