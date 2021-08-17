Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's old home rented for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, 3 year deal signed

Kareena Kapoor and moved into a sprawling new home just a few buildings away from their old home recently and their new home is truly a vision. From a massive terrace space to a lush green garden, the couple's new home is every home improvement lover's dream. Turns out, the couple's old home in Bandra's Fortune Heights in Mumbai was on the rental market and has now finally been rented out.

According to a report in Money Control, Kareena and Saif's old home has been rented by a firm named Guilty by Association Media LLP. As per the documents, the 1,500 sq ft space comes with two car parking's and required a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. The agreement was reportedly signed on August 13, 2021, just hours before the couple jetted off to the Maldives for Saif's 51st birthday.

As per the details of the agreement, their old home has been rented for three years starting from August 20, 2021 until August 19, 2024. For the first year, the couple will receive a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh. For the second year, it will increase to Rs 3.67 lakh and Rs 3.87 lakh for the final year.

The cost of their apartment otherwise is around Rs 12 to Rs 14 crore. The documents also stated that a stamp duty of Rs 34,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 were paid.

