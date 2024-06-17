Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s UK diaries prove they are ‘Kurbaan’ in love and pizza; fans are all hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are adventure lovers; they often pack their bags and leave for vacations. The couple recently went to the UK with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The actress took to her social media account and gave a peek into her vacation, and her post features romantic glimpses with her husband, Saif.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan share picture hand-in-hand

On June 17, a while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan from her UK vacation.

From eating pizza together to clicking a picture hand-in-hand, the duo serves major couple goals. The first picture captures their beautiful selfie. In the second snap, we get a glimpse of a pizza, while in the third clip, the couple can be seen strolling through the streets hand-in-hand. The fourth picture was a romantic one as Saif held Kareena's hand while they wore some wristbands.

Apart from these, Bebo also shared a picture of herself in her Instagram Stories, and the photographer was her beloved husband.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether (red heart, hand-heart, and a rainbow)."

Reacting to her post, one fan wrote, "True Love." Another commented, "My most favourite Couple forever." "King with queen," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red hearts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives peek into Saif Ali Khan's Father's Day with their sons Taimur-Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped some pictures to show fans how Saif Ali Khan celebrated Father's Day with Taimur and Jeh. One photo shows Saif and their elder son, Taimur, standing in the distance. She captioned it “Father’s Day” with a red heart emoji. She also posted a picture of the signboard of Kingsgate House at Winchester College in the UK. The actress also shared a photo with her husband in her Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Bebo was last seen in the heist comedy Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Up next, Kareena has projects like Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe movie, Singham Again. The cast of the action film features Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The film which was supposed to be released on August 15, will now hit theaters in Diwali 2024.

